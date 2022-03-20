The latest statistics have shown that more than 30 crimes were reported in Milford Haven across January 2022, making it by far the most crime-free month of the last year in the town.
A total of 33 crimes were reported in the town across the month, with 26 of those (78.8 per cent) being anti-social behaviour offences.
In comparison, the previous month (December 2021) saw 198 crimes reported in Milford Haven, while November 2021 had 232 crimes reported.
The most crime-heavy region of the town across January 2022 was the West ward, where 11 crimes (33.3 per cent).
The statistics for crimes reported in Milford Haven in January 2022 are:
- Anti-social behaviour – 26
- Criminal damage and arson – 2
- Violence and sexual offences – 2
- Other theft – 1
- Public order – 1
- Other crime – 1
