The latest statistics have shown that more than 30 crimes were reported in Milford Haven across January 2022, making it by far the most crime-free month of the last year in the town.

A total of 33 crimes were reported in the town across the month, with 26 of those (78.8 per cent) being anti-social behaviour offences.

In comparison, the previous month (December 2021) saw 198 crimes reported in Milford Haven, while November 2021 had 232 crimes reported.

The most crime-heavy region of the town across January 2022 was the West ward, where 11 crimes (33.3 per cent).

The statistics for crimes reported in Milford Haven in January 2022 are:

  • Anti-social behaviour – 26
  • Criminal damage and arson – 2
  • Violence and sexual offences – 2
  • Other theft – 1
  • Public order – 1
  • Other crime – 1