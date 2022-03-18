Another Pembrokeshire school has partially closed today (Friday, March 18), with staff shortages given as the reason, as some pupils have been asked not to come in, and to instead stay at home.
Neyland Community School has partially closed today, with nursery pupils told to stay at home for today.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Unfortunately, the Nursery provision will be closed this Friday morning - class Dosbarth Caldey.”
However, Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School has gone back to a ‘fully open’ status today, after being partially closed for the majority of this working week.
This means that Neyland Community School is the only school in the whole of the county which doesn't have a 'fully open' status.
Earlier in the week, Pembrokeshire County Council spoke about the recent partial school closures, saying that attendance of both pupils and staff is improving.
A spokesperson from the county council said: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.
"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.
“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.
"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.
"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”
