Dyfed-Powys Police officers have launched a massive clampdown on the county drugs line, which has seen a child freed from potential exploitation and a major drugs operation nipped in the bud.

The County Lines Intensification Week (7-13 March) also ensured that around 2,500 people who are at risk of being exploited by drugs gangs were educated about the dangers of county line operations.

These included schoolchildren and people employed in the tourism idustry such as holiday park oeprators and hotel owners.

During the County Lines Intensification Week, seven drug arrests were made, 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were seized, as well as £2,500 in cash and three mobile phones which will be examined to establish if they are deal lines.

Of those arrested during the County Lines Intensification Week, three people have been bailed and four have been released under investigation.

“When we identify a threat such as the county line, we mobilise resources at the earliest opportunity so that the threat doesn’t embed, resulting in violence, exploitation and misery to the people in our communities,” said DCI Gareth Roberts.

“And it’s the most vulnerable who are most at risk.”

DCI Roberts went on to say that one male person claimed to be the victim of exploitation and sold drugs under duress and threats of violence from an organised crime group.

County Lines are set up in rural areas and small towns, where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over.

This is known as ‘cuckooing’, which derives from a cuckoo’s practise of taking over another birds’ nest.

“The engagement and education programmes that we’re able to lead in conjunction with other specialist and dedicated police resources is making a tremendous difference to each of the counties in Dyfed Powys, with the result that Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Powys remain safe places,” added DCI Roberts.

Dyfed-Powys Police Authority’s proactive work is carried out under their Serious Organised Crime (SOC) strategy.

“This enables us to obtain accurate, reliable intelligence to combat serious violence and organised crime throughout our four counties.”

If you are a community group or partner interested in learning more about county lines, please contact the INTACT team by email: INTACT-Team@dyfed-powys.police.uk