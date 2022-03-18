A Pembrokeshire company which makes desirable items from unwanted leather has been named one of the best rural businesses in the UK.
Coterie Leather from Llawhaden won the Sustainability and Environmental Impact award at the recent national final of the Rural Business Awards.
Coterie Leather makes distinctive leather bags, small leather goods and accessories, predominantly from leather destined for landfill.
Passionate about sustainability and minimising waste, materials are ethically sourced or salvaged from the furniture and fashion industries.
The company makes beautifully unique and functional pieces, inspired by the natural qualities of leather hide, skilfully designed and made with great attention to detail.
Supplying independent boutique stockists as well as their own online store, Coterie Leather has also recently launched a range of fun and practical craft workshops from their purpose-built leather studio in a converted cowshed.
Tracy Watkins from Coterie Leather said: “We owe the Rural Business Awards a big thank you for recognising Coterie Leather in the Sustainability and Environmental Impact award.
"Founded on strong eco-conscious and sustainable ethics, Coterie Leather is passionate about sustainability and minimising waste, creating products that enable consumers to be empowered to make considered purchases.
"The tide is turning on sustainability and we're very proud to be leading the way. It’s a real boost to have our efforts rewarded."
The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, held in partnership with Amazon, will mark the awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the competition has taken place virtually for the past two years.
Jules Hudson, Countryfile and Escape to the Country presenter, hosted the ceremony which is now available on playback on the RBA Facebook page and the RBA YouTube Channel.
“Rural businesses are a vital part of the UK economy, and the Rural Business Awards does an incredible job of shining a light on their importance and achievements,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon. “I’d like to congratulate Coterie Leather on their win and wish them every success for the future.”
