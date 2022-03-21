Physically punishing children is officially illegal across the whole of Wales as of today (Monday, March 21), as Wales joins 60 nations from across the world to ban the physical punishment of children.

The legislation under the Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act 2020 ends all types of physical punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking.

This puts an end to the 160-year-old legal defence and provides children the same protection from assaults as adults.

The new law will apply to everybody in Wales, including both residents and visitors, from this Monday morning.

The deputy minister for social services, Julie Morgan, welcomed the new act, saying children are now protected and will have the best start in life.

She said: “Today is a historic moment for children and their rights in Wales as we make physically punishing children a thing of the past.

“I have campaigned to make physical punishment illegal for more than 20 years. I am thrilled that from today children finally have the same protection from assault as adults.

“The law is now clear - easier for children, parents, professionals and the public to understand. Physical punishment is illegal in Wales and I can’t tell you how happy that makes me.”

“We want to protect children and their rights and this law will add to the fantastic work we are doing to make sure all children in Wales have the best start in life and to live the lives they want to live.”

The First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford, added: ”I am delighted the physical punishment of children is now illegal in Wales. This is a historic achievement for children and their rights.”

“The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child makes it clear that children have the right to be protected from harm and from being hurt and this includes physical punishment.

“That right is now enshrined in Welsh law. No more grey areas. No more ‘defence of reasonable punishment.’ That is all in the past. There is no place for physical punishment in a modern Wales.”