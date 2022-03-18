A choir group in Pembrokeshire is returning to the stage after more than two years away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Neyland Ladies Choir Group is having weekly rehearsals ahead of a concert, which will take place in Narberth alongside Barry Male Voice Choir and solo artist Jess Robinson.
The show will be at the Queens Hall in Narberth at 7pm on the evening of Friday, April 1, with all the proceeds from the evening going to Swim Narberth.
Tickets to the event cost £10 plus a £1 booking fee.
The relationship between the two choir groups goes back years, with the connection formed through Neyland’s Jan Norbury and Dinty Jenkins, and their brother Michael Sanderson from Barry Male Voice Choir.
It is hoped that the event will be well attended after more than two years away, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact Trish (01646 600816) or Sheila (01646 697518).
