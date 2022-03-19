SPRING officially starts tomorrow, which means spring cleaning is upon us.
The Western Telegraph has had a look at some TikTok cleaning videos to give you inspiration how to start the season in the squeakiest, shinest, most fresh smelling fashion possible.
@aurikatariina transforms a kitchen
@aurikatariina THE MOST AMAZING TRANSFORMATION EVER!! 😍😍 #forfree #cleaning #clean #beforeandafter #motivation ♬ Cinematic Trailer - Saltonbria
@cleaninglab_official shows us an amazing way to fold clothes
@cleaninglab_official 깔끔✨ #lifehack #cleantok ♬ original sound - 깔끔좌 청소연구소
@honeybobabear shows nifty ways to store food
@honeybobabear Next I’m cleaning and restocking my beauty room 💀✌️ #restock #fridgeorganization #cleaning #cleantok #thatgirl #organization ♬ original sound - HoneyBobaBear
@cleanwithnessa shows the extent she goes to to clean her sink.
@cleanwithnessa ASMR 🎙Sink Clean #asmr #asmrsounds #cleanwithnessa #cleaning #sinkclean #satisfying ♬ original sound - Nessa 🌸
You won't believe what @not_erica_ does to clean her boyfriends game console.
@not_erica_ Cleaned my BFs game boy thingy! Thank you @geebmouth ♬ Get Into It (Yuh) - Doja Cat
Google Trends shows that searches for spring cleaning tips peaks in March every year from 2004-present. In fact, ‘#cleantok has a whopping 32.5 billion views, making it a huge trend on TikTok.
In-house expert Ivan Ivanov outlines why cleaning videos are so satisfying and a trend.
"With cleaning seen as a chore by many it may come as a surprise to some that #cleantok is so popular. However, as cleaning is a common errand for everyone around the globe, no matter the language of the creator, videos can be appreciated by all.
"The popularity of these videos is often due to showing visual before and after results of the cleaning process, revealing how much the space or item has improved. This comparison provides a sense of satisfaction for viewers.
"Psychologically, cleanliness has been correlated with mental ease, and the short format of TikTok videos provides instant gratification. These factors highlight why cleaning videos are getting such traction and receiving high ‘like to view’ ratios."
