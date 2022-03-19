SPRING officially starts tomorrow, which means spring cleaning is upon us.

The Western Telegraph has had a look at some TikTok cleaning videos to give you inspiration how to start the season in the squeakiest, shinest, most fresh smelling fashion possible.

Google Trends shows that searches for spring cleaning tips peaks in March every year from 2004-present. In fact, ‘#cleantok has a whopping 32.5 billion views, making it a huge trend on TikTok.

In-house expert Ivan Ivanov outlines why cleaning videos are so satisfying and a trend.

"With cleaning seen as a chore by many it may come as a surprise to some that #cleantok is so popular. However, as cleaning is a common errand for everyone around the globe, no matter the language of the creator, videos can be appreciated by all.

"The popularity of these videos is often due to showing visual before and after results of the cleaning process, revealing how much the space or item has improved. This comparison provides a sense of satisfaction for viewers.

"Psychologically, cleanliness has been correlated with mental ease, and the short format of TikTok videos provides instant gratification. These factors highlight why cleaning videos are getting such traction and receiving high ‘like to view’ ratios."

