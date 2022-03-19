There are two pubs in Pembrokeshire where you could become the landlord, with both public houses up for sale for six figures.
The Haven Hotel in Milford Haven is the first one up for sale, which is up for £349,950, boasting three bedrooms for the owners, as well as two letting bedrooms and seafront views.
With an expected turnover of more than £2,000 per week, the public house is also able to work as a nightclub, and features a function room, a games area for pool and darts, and dance floors.
The property is advertised as ‘potential for change of use or development.’
To see more about the Haven Hotel, see https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/waterfront-pub-with-letting-rooms-or-possible-change-of-use-property-pembrokeshire-for-sale.aspx
Only a few hundred yards away, Nos Da is the other pub available for sale, going at £230,000.
The pub boasts a two-bedroom flat and two letting rooms, as well as a trading garden.
The pub is currently operating at limited hours to suit the owners’ requirements. However, there is scope to increase trading hours.
To see more about Nos Da, visit https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/pembrokeshire-substantial-public-house-with-letting-accommodation-for-sale.aspx
