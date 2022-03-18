AN inquest has opened pending a police investigation into the death of a man from Pembrokeshire.
Michael Edgar, of Gwyther Street, Pembroke Dock, was found unconscious on the town's Laws Street on the morning of May 29, 2021.
A call was made to emergency services at 3.35am. When they attended an ambulance conveyed 28-year-old Edgar to Withybush Hospital, however despite efforts Edgar never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 5.22am.
An inquest into the death of Edgar opened at Pembrokeshire Town Hall on Thursday, March 17, pending a full police investigation which is currently ongoing.
The next date for the inquest will be decided in relation to the investigation.
