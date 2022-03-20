Earlier this week, an overdose prevention van from Scotland arrived in west Wales as part of its tour around the country.
On March 14, the Glasgow Overdose Prevention Service Van visited Dyfed-Powys Police Headquarters to meet with Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.
The service van was set up in Glasgow in 2020, as a response to the growing overdose issue and HIV rates among people who inject drugs, in the city.
In the 12 months it operated, the van facilitated over 1,000 injecting episodes, reversed multiple overdoses and subsequently saved many lives.
The van is now on a nationwide tour, hoping to bring awareness to drug abuse to other police forces across the UK.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn said. “I was grateful for the opportunity today to meet with the Glasgow Overdose Van team at Police Headquarters, along with other organisations, to learn more about their work.
“The visit here at headquarters today allowed us the opportunity to have a look at a unique harm reduction intervention example and to talk to experts regarding overdose prevention services.
“Is it important that we look to develop targeted prevention and interventions to address overdose deaths here in Dyfed-Powys, and we need to explore a variety of opportunities by continuing discussions with organisations and partners.”
