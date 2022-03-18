Fears that plastic could soon outweigh fish in the seas around Pembrokeshire have prompted three new fishing gear recycling stations to be installed in Milford Haven, Fishguard and Cardigan.

The stations form part of a national drive to prevent fishing gear from being dumped into the sea.

Earlier this week the first collection was made which amounted to three tonnes of fishing gear for recycling usage.

The collections bins had been filled to the brim with fishing nets, ropes and buoys which would otherwise have ended up in the sea or in landfill. They will be turned into pellets before being re-used in kayaks, bodyboards or in street furniture.

Latest figures have confirmed that up to 20% of all litter found in the seas is the result of unwanted fishing gear, while 14% of litter found on the beaches is also being left behind by the fishing industry.

In Wales, fishing lines and ropes are the most common forms of sea pollution.

The UN has predicted that if these levels are allowed to continue, the amount of plastic in our seas will treble in the next 20 years.

The Welsh government is currently working with Odyssey Innovation Ltd, creators of the Net Regeneration Scheme, and collectors or the marine refuse as well as partners in the fishing industry Surfers against Sewage and Keep Wales Tidy to create the scheme.

“This is a project that we have supported from the outset,” said Marion Warlow of the Welsh Fishermen’s Association.

“And we very much hope that the experience learned during this pilot scheme will ensure that there will continue to be a long-term expansion of the service to all ports and harbours throughout Wales.

"This will significantly reduce our collective reliance on landfill in the future.”

The pilot scheme has involved a wide cross-section of the fishing communities including port authorities, local authorities, community groups, fishermen and women.