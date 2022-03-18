An investigation is under way into the quality of food served up to pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland.

Chicken described as resembling a ‘dead bat’, 'undercooked sausages and burgers', 'watery pasta dishes' and 'curries swimming in oil' are amongst the dishes which have left parents demanding a culinary change.

One mum, Shelley Webb, thought her 15-year-old daughter was just being fussy when she came home from school day after day, having only eaten a cookie at lunchtime.

"Then she started to show me pictures of undercooked food, and I realised it was because the canteen food was 'disgusting'," said Shelley, who lives in New Hedges, near Tenby.

Undercooked sausages and watery bolognaise were pictured on Shelley's Facebook

She is one of many Pembrokeshire parents who opt to send their children across the county border to Ysgol Dyffryn Taf.

Shelley added:

“I think the school may have altered its suppliers in recent months, and something has got to be changed in the future. “The portions are tiny, and that wouldn’t be so bad if the food was actually edible.

A pink sausages and the 'dead bat' chicken were also shown on Shelley's Facebook

“It means that a lot of children are going through the school day hungry which is no good for their learning or their overall health.”

Ysgol Dyffryn Taf reacted swiftly to the criticism, contacting Carmarthenshire County Council which on Monday and Tuesday next week, March 21 and 22 will be sending staff into the school kitchen ‘ to re-consider all aspects of the current food and drink offer’.

Headteacher Julian Kennedy added in a message to parents:

“We are also in discussions with the Local Authority regarding investment in improving equipment and working arrangements in the kitchen.”

He earlier stated: “We want all of our young people to have access to a vibrant and healthy food offer to match that of other schools in Carmarthenshire.”

The council’s director of education and children’s services, Gareth Morgans, said: “We are investigating these concerns as a matter of urgency now that it has been brought to our attention and would like to reassure parents that arrangements are in place to address this situation.

“If parents/guardians or pupils have any concerns about the standard of food in Carmarthenshire schools, we would encourage them to contact schoolmeals@carmarthenshire.gov.uk.”