Homeware retailer Dunelm has announced an exciting new collaboration with the Natural History Museum, celebrating the wonders of the natural world.

The museum uses its global reach to influence and advocate for the planet. It informs, inspires and empowers people to make a difference for nature, and this collaboration with Dunelm comes from a shared passion of doing more for the planet.

(Dunelm)

The collection is available today from Dunelm stores nationwide and online. It will offer customers the opportunity to enjoy a stunning range of exclusive homewares, all designed and produced in collaboration with the Museum and reflecting the ethical and sustainable standards at its heart, for example using second-life packaging and recycled materials where possible.

The Natural History Museum is home to more than 300 scientists, carrying out world class research to reveal the past, present and future of life, the solar system and Earth.

This vital work is supported by the Museum’s vast biological collections of 80 million objects and specimens - the inspiration for this exciting new collection of furniture, soft furnishings, wallpaper, beddings, upholstery, and home accessories.

(Dunelm)

The full archive of the Museum’s assets inspired the Dunelm team to create a series of bespoke designs – inspired by everything from the Museum’s famous architecture to some of its fascinating collections, beginning with botany and palaeontology.

The Museum’s curators and scientists have played an active role in the development of each product, ensuring they accurately portray the Museum’s artefacts and interiors.

The collections include the Signature Collection, The Wetlands Collection and the Children’s Collection.

Nick Wilkinson, CEO at Dunelm, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this collaboration with the Natural History Museum, which offers the opportunity to communicate our long-term aligned interest in achieving our climate targets as well as educating ourselves, our communities and our customers in the process.

(Dunelm)

“The collection is an inspiring reflection of the Museum’s world-leading collection and ethos, but also helps drive forward our own ambitious sustainability targets. This is about more than simply selling great quality products – it’s about helping customers to make more informed and sustainable choices.”

Doug Gurr, Director, Natural History Museum said: “We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with Dunelm, who are committed to the continued development of sustainable practices and using resources in the best possible way, to bring such a beautiful collection of home products to the market.

“Together we are developing thoughtful product ranges that draw inspiration from our collections and the Museum itself and also highlight threats to our vulnerable natural habitats, like the British Wetland habitats that are celebrated within this first collection, along with the many species that call them home. We hope that customers will both love these collections and be inspired to become advocates for the planet.”

With pillowcases priced from £8, duvet sets from £22 wallpaper from £12 and curtains from £35, you can shop the Natural History Museum x Dunelm range now.