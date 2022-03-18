IT would be a ‘messy problem to overcome’.

That is how the mayor of Haverfordwest described the situation if no-one is nominated for officers’ positions in the town council.

One of the agenda items on the latest full town council meeting of the county town, held on Wednesday, March 16, was to receive nominations of officers for the 2022/23 civic year, however NO ONE received enough votes to fill the positions-elect of mayor, deputy mayor or sheriff.

No one was even proposed for the position of mayor-elect.

One of the newer councillors to the organisation, Cllr Jill Owens, who represents the Priory Ward, was proposed by another newbie, Cllr Shane Pearce, for deputy mayor, seconded by Cllr Johnathan Twigg.

However Cllr Owens nomination fell apart after it was voted down by her fellow councillors five votes to four with two abstentions.

Cllr Twigg, of the Portfield Ward, was proposed as sheriff-elect by Cllr Owens, seconded by Cllr Pearce, however Cllr Twigg was also unable to garner enough votes from his fellow councillors to be given the opportunity to take up the role.

The positions will next be voted on at the annual meeting set for May 19, however concerns were raised as to what happens if these historic roles are not filled.

After the evening's votes had been cast and resulted Cllr Edward Perkins, of the Castle Ward, asked what would happen if no one is manages to acquire enough votes to fill the positions, to which Mayor Alan Buckfield replied it would be a messy situation to resolve and that the administration would need to seek advice.

READ MORE: New Haverfordwest Town councillor doesn't mince words

READ MORE: Meet new Haverfordwest town councillor Shane Pearce

The council has recently gone through turbulent times with a spate of resignations.

After the full town council meeting on November 17, Cllr Benedict Ferguson, of the Portfield Ward, and Cllr Jim Dunckley, of the Garth Ward, both resigned.

Most recently Cllr Dan Blyth, representative of the Priory Ward, handed in his resignation after the council’s meeting in December.

READ MORE: Councillor resigns over 'unionist' Levelling Up Fund

Town clerk Juliet Raymond said in her time in the role she has never seen the council with such a low number of councillors, but the council has been bolstered by the recent appointments of Cllrs Pearce and Owens

There are currently three vacancies on the council, two in the Garth Ward and one in the Portfield Ward.

This year is a big year for local councils, with local elections taking place across Wales on May 5.