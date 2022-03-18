The former private secretary to Diana, Princess of Wales, Commander Patrick Jephson - has agreed to give a 'substantial donation’ to Ty Hafan children’s hospice, following his major settlement from the BBC in relation to the Princess’s interview by disgraced journalist Martin Bashir.

Commander Patrick Jephson, who was private secretary to the Princess from 1988 to 1996, has received an undisclosed sum from the BBC following the publication of the Dyson Report.

The report examines ways in which Bashir obtained his 1995 Panorama interview with the Princess. The news was confirmed today (Friday) in a statement issued by the BBC.

“The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to Commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the interview was obtained,” reads the statement.

“The BBC apologizes unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs.”

It is understood that Commander Jephson will be donating the full amount of damages to Ty Hafan.

“After more than 25 years it’s a relief to finally reach a conclusion to this painful episode,” he commented.

The Princess of Wales was the first patron of Ty Hafan until her death in 1997 and was a major factor in the hospital’s success.

In 1995 she persuaded her friend, renowned opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, to perform at Cardiff Castle to raise funds for the hospice.

As a result of his performance, construction work on the hospital was able to proceed in 1996. Three years later, the hospital opened its doors to children for the first time.

“This donation is a great tribute to Princess Diana and Prince Charles's invaluable contribution to Tŷ Hafan and will help us to ensure that her legacy of love lives on in Wales,” commented a spokesperson for Ty Hafan.

“The hospice is her to help some of the most vulnerable children and their families to make the most of their short but precious lives.”

Following her death, Princess Diana’s patronage transitioned to His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales who continues to support the hospital in its role as providing a lifeline to those children and families who need its services.