A local tennis club is soon to host its open day.
As the days lengthen and the temperature rises, avid fans of the sport will be dusting down their rackets in preparation for smashing aces all summer long.
And with that Haverfordwest Tennis Club will be hosting its annual open day on Sunday, April 3.
A spokesperson for the club encouraged anyone of all levels to come along and sample the club
"Everyone is welcome to come down to the Parade, pick up a racket and try our wonderful sport," he said.
"Our coaches and members will be there to guide and encourage you, so it doesn't matter whether you've played before or not.
"Last year was a huge success and we hope to see as many people as possible again."
The event will take place from 10am until 12pm.
Found out more details on the Haverfordwest Tennis Club Facebook page.
