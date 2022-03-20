A free defibrillator training session is taking place in Pembrokeshire this week.

It is being hosted by the Griffiths A40 Improvements Team and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

The two-hour session on Thursday March 24 starts at 5pm and will be held at the Griffiths on-site office, Parc-Y-Delyn, SA67 7PA,  located west of Llanddewi Velfrey village.

Spaces are limited, so book your space via the Griffiths team by phoning 0330 107 1504 or emailing A40LVRCenquiries@alungriffiths.co.uk 