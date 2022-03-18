There have been 247 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales in 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Friday, March 18) state there were 139 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 80 in Pembrokeshire and 28 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 82,714 – 45,897 in Carmarthenshire, 24,746 in Pembrokeshire and 12,071 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on March 13, there were 17,654 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 3,178 were positive.
There were two new covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 716 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,935 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 837,705 cases and 7,066 deaths.
There have been 10,669 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,524,362 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,395,167 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,927,654 people and 62,076 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
