A civil engineering firm come to the aid of Greenacres Animal Rescue in Talbenny after the centre was damaged by last month's Storm Eugene.

Alun Griffiths Contractors, which head up the A40 improvement works at Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross, have provided the centre with a temporary office cabin to act as a site office.

Seeing the appeal online aftger the storm damage, the Griffiths team reached out to Greenacres with the temporary solution of a metal office cabin. The offer was enthusiastically accepted by the team at Greenacres who will now look to raise funds for a new permanent solution.

Andrew Davies, Griffiths project manager for the A40 scheme said: “Having seen the damage caused to Greenacres, and knowing the importance of Greenacres in Pembrokeshire, the team were very happy to be able to offer a temporary building which we hope will give them the breathing space to look for a more permanent solution.”

Greenacres Rescue Centre is now hoping to purchase a more substantial office building, along with repairing the damage caused by Storm Eugene to the animal housing and shelters on the site.

Mikey Lawlor from Greenacres Rescue added: “We are very thankful to the Griffiths team who were able to step in and transport a cabin to us with desks and chairs, which allowed us to continue our administration operations on site.

"We have been overwhelmed by the offers for help and the donations received so far. We hope that we will soon be able to commence repairs of the buildings so that we can get back to normal.”

Donations can be made via the Greenacres Rescue Facebook Page or via their PayPal Giving Fund at www.paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/129520