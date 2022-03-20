An atmospheric image of Tenby lifeboat launching secured the gold medal for Dave Bolton in Tenby Camera Club’s annual mono competition.
There were 56 excellent entries carefully critiqued by judge Clive Tanner, with nature, architecture, portraits, street and landscapes all represented.
Landscapes took the top three slots, with Dave Bolton not only being awarded the gold medal for Lifeboat Launch but the silver medal for Mackerel Skies, also taken in beautiful Tenby.
The bronze medal was given to Liz Wallis for On the Banks of Loch Awe. There were four highly commended images taken by Gill MacKay, Paul Richards, Cheryl Hewitt and Liz Wallis, and seven commended images from Dave Bolton (two), Andy Watkin, Charlie Kidd, Dave Lewis, Gill MacKay and John Whitehurst.
Earlier this month, Tenby Camera Club members were on Zoom to watch the Carmarthen Photographic Society Four-Way Battle.
The four clubs competing were Tenby CC, Carmarthen PS, Newquay CC and Cardigan CC.
Each club entered 10 images, two each from a particular genre, with Tenby chosing sport, colour open, macro, nature and mono. The 40 images were judged by Diane Seddon of Cleethorpes CC.
Tenby CC scored 174 out of 200, giving them first place. Newquay was close behind with 172 points . Carmarthen was third with 163 points and Cardigan fourth with 157.
Diane chose her best image as Mesmerised by Tenby’s Ali Rees.
Dave Bolton had the third best image with Face To Face.
Thanks were given to Carmarthen PS for hosting an enjoyable competition.
