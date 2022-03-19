TREE planting has taken place in a much loved area of Haverfordwest.

On Sunday March 6, local residents and members of the Bridge Meadow Trust gathered together to plant trees on the Bridge Meadow.

The Trust has worked closely with Pembrokeshire County Council who administered grant funding of around £20,000 through the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership, allocated by Welsh Government.

The fund aims to connect people with nature in urban areas, with benefits to health and wellbeing as well as to the environment.

Family fun planting trees

A spokesperson for the BMT said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Local Places for Nature to deliver this programme of environmental work including the planting of around 40 large trees, thousands of juvenile trees and many bulbs and plug plants which will dramatically improve habitats for pollinators and other threatened species.”

Members of the public who participated in the tree planting included Geraint Thomas, who said: “Oliver and his friend Buddy wanted to help plant the trees.

"Oliver plays for HCAFC U11s and wanted to help make the area look more attractive. He also said that their footballs would usually end up in all the nettles where the new hedgerow has been planted.”

Lyndon Roberts said of the time spent with his family: “We loved doing the tree planting! Even though we had Jesse (4) with us and could only stay for a couple of hours, we enjoyed doing it as a family.

"It’s important we explain to him that he needs to do his bit for the environment, as no one will do it for him.”

All ages were getting involved

Resident Kate Lock added: “Getting involved in tree planting is so satisfying, and it was really fun to be working alongside teenagers. I can't wait to return for walks to see the trees grow and provide habitat for other wildlife to thrive in these areas on the edge of our town”.

The Bridge Meadow - the play area and riverside walk upstream from the Gorsedd Circle including Haverfordwest County AFC (HCAFC) and the practice pitches - is managed by local charity the Bridge Meadow Trust Haverfordwest (BMT), of which Haverfordwest Town Council is the sole trustee.