A man from Milford Haven has been remanded into custody after appearing at Llanelli Magistrates earlier today, in relation to multiple drug offences.
Gareth James Mann, 46, from Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, was arrested on Thursday, March 17, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
He was later charged with two counts possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine) and with possession of criminal property.
Mann appeared at Llanelli Magistrates court today (Friday, March 18) where he entered a not guilty plea.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 15.
