Buskers are tuning up for a great weekend of live music in Saundersfoot in support of the Ukraine.
It is being organised by Team Littlefoot, which last Sunday raised hundreds of pounds for refugees for the war-torn country with a Walk for the Ukraine at Penally.
The buskers will be performing in Saundersfoot's Sensory Gardens, by kind permission of Saundersfoot Community Council.
First up is the well-known and popular George Whitfield, who will be playing from 10am to noon.
In the past, George has entertained the crowds at Saundersfoot's Christmas and St.David's Day festivals.
From noon to 2pm Pat and Rob (plus guests) from the very entertaining Carmarthen Ukelele Band will be welcomed.
While tomorrow, Sunday March 20, from 2pm onwards, Rod Haynes (of local band Footbridge) will be playing.
All mony will be directly forwarded to Team Littlefoot's contact on the Hungarian/ Ukraine border, Sandra Knibbs Herter, who is actively involved with supporting the streams of refugees who are pouring into Hungary.
Lyn Sandall of Team Littlefoot said: "The forecast is good for the weekend so do come along and enjoy some great live music in lovely surroundings whilst supporting such a worthy cause."
