A CHANGE is coming to Covid testing facilities with all mobile units to cease operating.

People across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have been advised that facilities which work within the UK wide booking system will close by the end of March 2022.

Hywel Dda University Health Board confirm that all mobile testing units (MTUs) in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Haverfordwest, Kilgetty and Llanelli and the regional testing facility at Carmarthenshire Showground will cease to operate.

From April 2022, members of the public with symptoms of Covid or wider cold/flu like symptoms will no longer be PCR tested through these facilities.

This is part of Welsh Government's announcement on Friday 4 March about changes to the national Test Trace Protect service over the coming weeks.

To ensure the most vulnerable in communities are stil protected some testing arrangements will continue to be delivered by the health board, in particular for some hospital admissions and inpatients, health and social care staff, staff in special schools and care home residents.

People will be contacted directly by the health board if they are required to have a test prior to admission, procedure and/or treatment.

People can be reassured that arrangements are in place to mobilise the mobile testing units should any outbreak areas be identified.

Chief Executive Steve Moore said: "We are still not out of the woods as Covid continues to circulate widely and remains highly transmissible.

"I encourage everyone to keep up with the safe behaviours that we know work to protect against the virus - regular hand washing, wearing a face covering where required, keeping a safe distance, and ensuring adequate ventilation when indoors with other people.

"If you develop symptoms or wider cold/flu like symptoms, please stay home if you can until you're better so we can minimise further spread and continue to protect our communities and especially those who are vulnerable."

The drive through mass vaccination centre and the health board's community testing unit (CTU) at Carmarthenshire Showground will also close by end of March 2022.

Arrangements are being made to relocate CTU services to an alternative site and people can continue to access their Covid vaccination in Carmarthen at Y Gamfa Wen mass vaccination centre (located at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Jobswell Road, SA31 3EP).