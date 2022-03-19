YOU might have noticed Haverfordwest's racecourse has looked a little less worn after coming through a long storm filled winter.
That's because kids doing their Duke of Edinburgh's Award carried out conservation on the much cherished public facility.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "For their Volunteering Section, our Portfield School Duke of Edinburgh's Award participants carried out conservation work at Haverfordwest Racecourse.
"Their efforts were greatly appreciated, and they were visited by Cllr David Simpson, the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council while they were being filmed for a short film the council is producing about the work of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in Pembrokeshire.
"Thank you to Port of Milford Haven for their continued support of the Award at Portfield School Haverfordwest."
The filming was done to promote volunteering within PCC. A huge part of the DofE Award is the volunteering section, with both volunteers helping to run it and the students having to complete a section for their Awards.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.