A BEER festival is soon to grace the county town which will include vegan, gluten-free and exclusively brewed ales.
A range of real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The William Owen in Haverfordwest during its 12-day real ale festival.
The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.
A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.
The festival line-up includes Rooster's Tenderfoot, Sambrook's Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D'Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).
Pub manager Jonathan Blayney said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices."
The William Owen will host the festival from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10.
Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.
The beers will cost £2.10 a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.
