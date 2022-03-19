A SCHOOL has moved to a new site which has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Pupils and staff from Waldo Williams Primary School celebrated St David’s Day in style by moving to their newly-refurbished school site at Scarrowscant Lane, Haverfordwest.

The newly refurbished facility

Formerly the home of Ysgol Glan Cleddau, the site has undergone a £3.5 million refurbishment over recent months ready for the influx of more than 250 pupils, teachers and school staff.

Headteacher Mrs Cora O’Brien said: “Everybody in our school community is overjoyed with the exceptionally inviting, exciting and stimulating learning environment which has been created for our wonderful pupils and staff.

"It has been described as ‘awesome’ by our pupils.

“We have had a wonderful celebration of Welsh music, poetry, stories and dance. Pupils in years five and six recited ‘Cofio’ - Waldo’s most famous poem - and Waldo was certainly with us in spirit!

“The Waldo Williams School community wishes to thank our pupils, parents, staff, Governing Body, the Project Board, Pembrokeshire County Council, WB Griffiths and Son, Welsh Government and everybody who has worked in partnership to create such an excellent learning environment for us all.”

Waldo Williams School was formed by the amalgamation of Mount Airey Infants School and Haverfordwest Church in Wales VC School.

The name was chosen to commemorate the name of a Welsh language poet and local icon who was born in Haverfordwest.

Mrs O’Brien added: “Waldo provides the school community with a wonderful sense of belonging.

“As a school community we feel exceptionally privileged and grateful as we begin a new chapter and continue to recognise Waldo as a wonderful inspirational figure.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said it was excellent news about the school's move and its new site.

“We’re delighted that Waldo Williams Primary School have moved successfully into their newly-refurbished school at Scarrowscant Lane and wish the whole school community the very best for the future.”