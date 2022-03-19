GUEST speakers and the monthly competition winners in the latest report from Hundleton WI.
The monthly meeting was held in Gilead School Room on Tuesday, March 1.
The president Carolyn Monk welcomed members to the meeting and started the singing of Jerusalem.
The guest speaker for the evening was Mr Mark Newton, lifeboat operations manager with Angle Lifeboat.
He explained to members the varied work of the lifeboat and the difficult challenges crew members sometimes have to deal with. Mark brought along the complete set of waterproof kit that he has to wear for every Lifeboat call out.
On Monday, March 21, Hundleton WI members will meet for lunch at Lamphey Hall Hotel.
The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 5, at Hundleton Church Hall, starting at 7pm.
The guest speaker will be Sue Traer talking about 'The People and Wildlife of Madagascar'.
The winners of the monthly competition “A Boat in Any Medium” were:
- Jayne Smith
- Margaret Davies
- Margaret Luff
