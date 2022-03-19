With Bridgerton almost back on screens, we have found a new way to immerse ourselves in the spirit of Netflix's regency romance.

Secret Cinema is hosting a Bridgerton Ball and all debutantes and friends of Lady Whistledown are invited.

In this 3-hour immersive experience, you'll attend a "salacious soirée" and be transported into "the luscious life of the most disreputable echelons of 1813 England," Secret Cinema said.

You'll get your own regency backstory, dress code, meeting point as well as your quest for the evening.

"1813 is guaranteed to take you for a spin. Not only will Lady Whistledown's Society Ball be the society party of the season, it will be unlike anything you have ever experienced before," the organisers added.

Most debutantes do certainly not expect to attend underground fights when first presented to high society!

Alas, this author suspects this social season shall take many by surprise...



We shall see you at the ball of the season:https://t.co/Hg6MqgcLZL#Immersive #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/YWA6Pvw5gi — Secret Cinema (@secretcinema) March 16, 2022

One visitor to the Ton said:" "One of the most amazing experiences I've ever had! Everyone was dressed beautifully and the staff were truly outstanding! Would highly recommend to anyone wanting such a magical night."

Another guest added:" Such an amazing event. Been three times and still not nearly seen or done everything! Fingers crossed for a fourth trip to the ton!"

While a third shared their experience, writing:"Amazing night, wonderfully well done, exciting and engaging pageantry, wonderful sets, and delicious secrets just below the surface that were so much fun to investigate. Worth every penny."

Where is the Secret Cinema Bridgerton Ball?





The immersive event is to be held in a "stunning indoor ballroom in Wembley, London" Secret Cinema explained.

The exact location will be revealed after you've bought your ticket on the pre-event website.

READ MORE: Netflix's Bridgerton final series 2 trailer is out - Watch it here

READ MORE: Bridgerton series 2 pop covers: Netflix teases fans with soundtrack ahead of new series

How to buy Secret Cinema Bridgerton Ball tickets

Standard General Admission includes:

Standard Entry to the 3-hour Bridgerton immersive experience

Access to the exclusive pre-event website including your personal character story, dress code, and event meeting point

Bespoke character details plus a quest for the evening

VIP Admission includes:

Everything in the Standard General Admission ticket

Fast track entry

Access to an exclusive VIP area, VIP bar and private cloakroom

Exclusive storylines in VIP areas and enhanced access to secret content

2 complimentary drinks and 1 food token per person

Ticket prices start at £35 and can be purchased via the Fever Up website.