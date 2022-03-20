A MAN who kicked and headbutted an officer while under arrest was sent to prison.

A court heard how, on March 14, 37-year-old Mark Hanbrook was arrested and being transported in a police vehicle. While in the vehicle he explained to officers that he had not been searched properly, had tablets on him in one of his pockets and was going to get them.

When the officer tried to search for the pills Hanbrook kicked him in the chest and headbutted him.

The officer in question said in an impact statement read out in court by prosecuting solicitor Mrs Sian Vaughan: “Despite his aggressive attitude towards officers I tried to remove the items from Hanbrook. This was for his welfare. The last thing I expected was to be assaulted.”

In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr Stuart John said the tablets were medication which Hanbrook needed to take and that he lunged out because he felt threatened.

Mr John explained how Hanbrook had been arrested after he tried to defuse a situation between his partner and a group of people who set upon her outside a Tesco in Milford Haven.

Mr John explained to the court: “My client was trying to tell the policeman he needed medication because he has a long list of health problems including suffering fits from his alcohol addiction.

"Historically he has had three bleeds to his brain and any impact to his head could be very dangerous, and he was in some discomfort.”

Probation officer Julie Norman explained how Hanbrook had already broken a number of supervision orders prior to the offence.

He had already been given a 24-week prison sentence suspended in April last year for breach of a restraining order.

It was said this was Hanbrook’s third breach of post sentence supervision orders.

Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 16, Hanbrook, whose address is in C/O Waterloo Square, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and admitted the latest breach to post supervision orders.

He was sentacned to 26 weeks in prison.

Hanbrook will also pay £100 compensation to the officer in question, £85 in costs and a £128 surcharge.