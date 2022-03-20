CHILDREN are being advised to take packed lunch to school on Monday as the head of a school in Whitland released a letter trying to mitigate serious concern raised about food served at a school canteen.

An investigation is under way into the quality of food served up to pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf.

On Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and 22, Carmarthenshire County Council will be sending staff into the school kitchen 'to re-consider all aspects of the current food and drink offer’.

Food served to pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf

A letter from headteacher Julian Kennedy said the children were advised to bring packed lunch on Monday and Tuesday as the canteen would only be offering cold drinks and snacks and packed lunches for children eligible for free school meals.

"We are aware of concerns regarding the quality and/or portion size of some of the lunchtime provision in the dinner hall," Mr Kennedy said.

"We want all of our young people to have access to a vibrant and healthy food offer to match other schools in Carmarthenshire.

"As soon as we were made aware of the concerns we contacted the local authority who have worked with us to review the offer.

One mum, Shelley Webb, thought her 15-year-old daughter was just being fussy but when she was shown pictures of the food, realised it was because the canteen food was 'disgusting'.

“The portions are tiny,” said Shelley. “That wouldn’t be so bad if the food was actually edible.”

In his letter Mr Kennedy went on to say their will be ongoing discussions in improving food and equipment in the kitchen.

"As a result of that review, the local authority service would like to spend some time with the key staff from the school kitchen to reconsider all aspects of the current food and drink offer.

"We are also in discussions with the local authority regarding investment in improving equipment and working arrangements in the kitchen."