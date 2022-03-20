A road through a Pembrokeshire hamlet which has been the scene of many accidents, including a recent fatal, has had its speed limit reduced following a campaign by concerned residents.
A 40mph limit is now in force on the road running through Stoneyford on the outskirts of Narberth, which people living in the area will hope curb the catalogue of crashes which have blighted it in recent years.
‘Welcome to Stoneyford’ signs are also in place, together with digital speed at each end of the community, which is on the A478 between Penblewin roundabout and Narberth.
“It has taken years of campaigning to get the speed limit down,” said resident Helena Warne, who has been taking the lead with county councillor Elwyn Morse in seeking the reduction.
“When I moved here in 2013, the speed limit was actually 60mph and then it was dropped to 50mph in 2016.
“There have been more accidents than I can count over the years, and I know that one resident has had to have her garden wall rebuilt five times.”
Cllr Morse said: ''As the county councillor for the area, working with the residents’ group has been a rewarding duty to achieve the new measures.
“I'd like to pay tribute to all concerned who have conducted the campaign with sensitivity and respect."
A spokesman for Pembrokeshire Council said: “A speed limit review has been carried out on the A478 between Narberth and Penblewin Roundabout.
“The review took into account the collision history, speed survey data and geometry of the road.
"The review concluded that the current speed limit should be reduced to 40mph.”
