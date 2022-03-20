PEOPLE in a village in Pembrokeshire came together to support Ukranian's by putting on a evening on singing, in the process raising over £1000.
A hall full of Llangwm people enjoyed a good singalong last Thursday, March 10, while at the same time managing to raise more than £1100 for Ukraine.
Organiser Liz Rawlings had the idea while watching the news and by the next day had the local primary school hall, the school choir and Llangwm’s own Village Voices, all committed to the event.
Headmaster Rhys Buckley, of Cleddau Reach school, rose to the occasion and while the children had only a few hours to practise they managed to fill the hall with songs from Abba and many more groups and musicals.
Village Voices presented a sea of blue and yellow on the stage, and pianist and choirmaster Sam Howley even sported a Ukraine flag.
The evening ended with a rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem, quite an accomplishment in a village not necessarily known for its expertise in the Ukrainian language.
The money will go to the Disasters Emergency Fund.
In another village effort, Llangwm’s vicar the Rev Marcus Zipperlen is running the Cardiff Half Marathon on March 27. Sponsorship forms are available at Cleddau Stores in Llangwm.
