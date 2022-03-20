As the prices at Pembrokeshire's petrol pumps continue to soar this weekend, Rishi Sunak has said he recognises it is a testing time for motorists across the country.

Chancellor of the exchequer Sunak said he would continue to stand by people 'as he has done over the last two years' amid spiralling costs of living.

The latest figures at the pumps in Pembrokeshire shows fuel prices still remain at record levels.

(Selected prices as of 19/03/22 unless stated)

Letterston Filling Station, SA62 5UA, Diesel: 174.9

Texaco, Fishguard Road, SA62 4BT, Diesel: 197.9, Unleaded: 167.9

Morrisons, Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 2EX, Diesel: 175.9

Tesco, Fenton Trading Estate, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BU, Diesel: 175.9

BP, St Peters Road, Johnston, SA62 3PJ, Diesel: 177.9, Unleaded: 167.9

Victoria Filling Station, Great North Road, Milford Haven, SA73 2NA, Diesel: 180.9, Unleaded: 163.9

Ocean Haze Service Station, St Davids, SA62 6QN, Diesel: 174.9, Unleaded: 171.9 (20/03/22)

Tesco, London Road, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6D3, Diesel: 173.9, Unleaded: 161.9 (18/03/22)

Asda, Western Way, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DA, Diesel: 174.9, Unleaded: 162.7 (18/03/22)

Pentlepoir Services. Tenby Road, SA69 9BN, Diesel: 186.9, Unleaded: 171.9

Speaking to BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, the chancellor said sanctions against Russia are part of the problem.

“Without question, this is people’s number one priority – I get that, and I know how difficult it is when you are working hard and seeing the price of everything go up every day, every week," said Sunak.

“And the steps we have taken to sanction Russia are not cost-free for us here at home, and I want to be honest with people that it is not going to be easy.

“I wish Government could solve absolutely every problem and that I could fully protect people against the challenges that lie ahead, but I can’t do that.

“But what I would say is that I will stand by them in the same way that I have done in the past couple of years.

“Where we can make a difference, of course we will.”