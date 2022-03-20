ONE man lost his licence, one got points and heavy fines were administered to some of the Pembrokeshire people appearing in court this past week.

Ashley Guerriero, 27, of Rocky Park, Pembroke, was disqualified from driving for six months after driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

At 4am on December 12, Guerriero drove his Dodge Caliber SUV without a policy of insurance along New Wells Road, Burton.

He was proved in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on March 14.

Guerriero was fined £660 and lost his licence for six months due to repeat offending.

He will also pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90. The outstanding debts are to be paid by April 11.

Jamie Clews, 35, of Spring Gardens, Narberth, got a fine and six points for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Clews had been accused of doing a 36 in a 30 in his Audi Quattro in Burton, Pembroke, on September 2, 2021, however this offence was withdrawn.

Clews was charged with failure to give information in relation to a driver at a safety camera unit in Pontypridd on October 7, 2021. He was proved guilty of this offence in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on March 17.

He was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence.

Clews will also pay a £66 surcharge and £90 costs. The outstanding debts are to be paid by April 14.

Nathan Alan Daines, 33, of Woodbine Way, Milford Haven, had a community order amended.

Daines was given an order to do unpaid work by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 11, 2019. He applied to extend the operational period of the requirement by 12 months to allow for completion of the work.

The requirement was extended to March 13, 2023. Daines still has 109 hours outstanding to be completed.