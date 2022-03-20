THE golfing season must be soon upon on us as a well-known and loved golf course in the county welcomed a new ladies captain.
Heather Buckett marked the start of her year as Lady captain in traditional fashion with a Drive In at the Ladies St David’s Day competition.
Heather was overwhelmed by the warmth of the welcome at Haverfordwest Golf Club when she moved to the area in 2017.
Just two years later she won the Welsh Ladies Bronze Trophy.
Heather says this season will be one of the biggest for Haverfordwest Golf Club.
“I am honoured to captain the Ladies section and excited at the prospect of a fabulous year of golfing fun ahead”.
With a newly refurbished clubhouse, excellent catering and improving course conditions Haverfordwest Golf Club is ready for the thrills of the 2022 golfing season.
Article by Mike Thomas
