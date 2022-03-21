A business that has woven its way into the fabric of Wales will be under the spotlight as part of this month’s Welsh Business Heroes event.

The fifth instalment of the series, a joint venture between NatWest, Landsker Business Solutions and Newsquest, features Pembrokeshire’s Melin Tregwynt.

Established in 1912, Melin Tregwynt is a small family company run by Eifion and Amanda Griffiths, pictured below, in Castlemorris, Haverfordwest.

From their historic 17th century mill, they combine the authentic craft traditions of Welsh double cloth weave with beautiful colour and innovative modern design, rooted in the Welsh tradition.

Employing more than 30 members of staff, the intricately woven cloths are used to make footwear, bags, upholstery and homeware including bedspreads, blankets, cushions and throws.

Alongside their own stock, the company specializes in short runs and exclusive designs for hotels and designers, and over the years have worked with the likes of Dorma, John Lewis and Mulberry.

They have also worked on collaborative projects with the Tate Gallery, the Victoria & Albert Museum, National Theatre Wales and the Community Foundation in Wales.

Recently, the mill has developed a range of upholstery fabrics specified for the new BBC building in Cardiff.

Their fabrics, blankets and throws have been used for several television features including Celebrity Big Brother, The Apprentice and even an appearance in Dr Who’s Tardis.

In 2008, they successfully wove the largest recorded picnic blanket in the world at an astounding 40x45 metres.

The very same blanket went on to be the star of the Waitrose summer advertising campaign.

For the Welsh Business Heroes, Amanda Griffiths will be speaking to Landsker’s Jeremy Bowen Rees about their success at selling Welsh products outside of Wales.

They will also talk about how the company adapted from a physical traditional retail model to an online focused business and their journey to an employee-owned trust.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and those just starting off in business can join the webinar, which takes place online at noon on Thursday, March 24, by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/269515226297.