Pembrokeshire College’s training salons have once again been revealed as finalists in the ‘Training Academy of the Year' in the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards.

Creative Oceanic recently announced the finalists for the eighth Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards with Pembrokeshire College’s training salons being revealed as finalists for a third year.

Now recognised as the leading celebration of hair and beauty professionals in Wales, the college’s salons are one of ten training salons to be shortlisted.

Pembrokeshire College is the only further education training provider to be shortlisted in this category; highlighting the exceptional standard of the training being provided at the college.

With some of the country’s top names in the hair and beauty sector being shortlisted for awards, staff and students at the college’s training salons are thrilled to have been shortlisted again.

Head of faculty, Wendy Weber said everyone associated with the college is delighted to be back in the running.

“Our incredible team work hard to not only create a great salon experience, but to also provide the very best in teaching to our learners.

"We strive to develop talented and dedicated hair and beauty professionals of the future and this is a testament to the dedication of both our team and our learners.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday May 29 at The Cardiff City Stadium.

Campaign manager of The Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 said: “Some of the most iconic stylists, beauticians and well-known salons got shortlisted in this year’s Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards, making it a really fierce competition.

“Our aim is to highlight the strong presence and profitability of the country’s hair and beauty industry and recognise the professionals whose talent, ethos and excellence have put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve.

“We can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.”

You can follow The Salons on social media to find out more: