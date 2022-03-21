PEMBROKESHIRE Road Policing had another busy weekend including stopping a number of taxis and arresting a woman over two times the limit.
On Saturday, March 19, the road policing unit, working with Pembrokeshire County Council, conducted checks on taxis in the south of the county.
The council authorities and police stopped a total of five taxis which were reported to have had issues with them.
A woman was arrested and charged with drink driving in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The woman was arrested in Haverfordwest. In custody she provided a lowest station reading of almost two and a half times the legal limit.
She was bailed to attend court in due course.
A male was also arrested in Haverfordwest in the early hours of Sunday morning for drink driving and on suspicion of drug driving.
Her was charged with drink driving and released under investigation pending blood analysis for allegedly driving on cannabis and cocaine.
A man was arrested Saturday evening in Pembroke Dock for allegedly driving on cannabis and in possession of cannabis. He has released under investigation for both offences, pending blood analysis for the drug drive.
His passenger was also dealt with, via an out of court disposal, for cannabis possession.
