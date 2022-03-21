IT'S been described as a significant opportunity, a sensitively designed facility, and a gateway location to the county town.

Haverfordwest's major new bus station is happening with work already underway after Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application in a meeting on Wednesday, March 16.

READ MORE: "It will be a “big enhancement to parking facilities” in the town and will help regeneration

The project involves the demolition of the existing multi-storey car park and the creation of a new facility with upgraded passenger facilities, public toilets and changing places.

The interchange will include improved access and connectivity to Haverfordwest rail station in terms of walking, cycling and bus services.

The car park will have circa 320 spaces and is said to be much easier to use and manoeuvre around for drivers.

There are also green credentials with electric vehicle charging points included and solar panels planned for the roof, which will be a ‘green roof’ with vegetation to mitigate surface water run off.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture and Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet member for infrastructure, welcomed the latest developments.

“This is a significant opportunity to provide a modern, sensitively designed facility, in a gateway location to the county town of Haverfordwest and link with the other major regeneration developments underway, such as Western Quayside and Haverfordwest Castle.

“We want to make it as easy and welcoming as possible for people to walk and cycle or use the sustainable transport services such as taking the bus or train, whilst still retaining the option to drive into Haverfordwest and explore and enjoy the county town.”

Cllr Tom Tudor added: “I’m pleased that this project continues to move forward and I thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding as we work to create this new upgraded facility for the County Town.”

Demolition of the current multi-storey is currently planned for June, subject to the necessary consents.

Some preparatory works have started to create a temporary bus stop on the site of the current Bridgend Square car park to ensure bus services can continue throughout the demolition and build phases.