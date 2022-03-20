Haverfordwest County AFC chairman Rob Edwards has confirmed that two new members have joined the Cymru Premier club’s board.

Ben Tyler will become the club’s Commercial Director, and focus on building and maintaining corporate partnerships.

And Dan Walters will become the club’s Operations Director, supporting in all aspects of club projects and strategy across the board, as well as supporting club recruitment.

Meanwhile existing members Julian Furne will take on the role of Vice-Chairman and Mared Pemberton will become the club’s Engagement Director.

Edwards said: “I am delighted to have Ben and Dan on board. Both are football people and have a skill set that I was really looking for, and both have stated their desire and belief in this project which was also very important for me.

“I am sure they will add significant value alongside Julian and Mared, who have been invaluable to me since joining the club, and none more so than the last few months.

“I am excited to see what this group can do as we start working together, and look to take the club full-time, playing in European competition and winning trophies.

“The door is always open for skilled and dedicated individuals to join the Board and will continue to welcome to welcome any future applications.”

A statement from the club said: “Ben has a strong commercial and creative background, mainly in sport, and has recently worked for Chelsea FC and Fulham FC in their marketing and creative departments. Ben currently works for Wimbledon Tennis.

“Dan is an experienced operations and project management specialist who has worked for a series of blue-chip companies.

“Alongside this, Dan is also an FA Registered Intermediary. Dan’s football contacts in Europe were also a factor in the appointment of first team manager, Nicky Hayen.”