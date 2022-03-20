TWO lifeboats were launched last night, March 20.
Teams were tasked after reports of a flare being set off in Newport Bay.
The all-weather lifeboat and the inshore craft were launched with launches taking place at 6.34pm and 7.06pm.
Fishguard and Moylgrove Grove coastguard rescue teams were assisted by a local fishing vessel, however following investigations it was uncovered that the object was fired from inland.
The call was a false alarm with good intent.
