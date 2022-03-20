BOTH Fishguard RNLI lifeboats have been launched this evening, March 20.
The all-weather lifeboat and the inshore craft were launched.
The launches were reported to have taken place at 6.34pm and 7.06pm.
We will update you when we get further information.
