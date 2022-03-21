HYWEL Dda Health Charities have funded new resources to help people at risk of malnutrition across the three counties of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Pembrokeshire – thanks to generous donations.
Hywel Dda’s Community Nutrition and Dietetic Service have recently developed a web page for patients and their carers and family members to self-screen for malnutrition, using a risk calculator.
Those deemed at high risk can then access nutrition and dietary resources to help them improve their nutrition and hydration.
The charity has paid for posters, leaflets and other publicity material to be produced featuring information and a QR code to take people direct to the website.
Paul Makin, Community Clinical Lead in Nutrition Support, said: “For patients deemed to be at high risk of malnutrition, early intervention is needed.
“Malnutrition is associated with increased risk of falls, impaired cognitive status and reduced muscle function.
“Initially the resources will be available in hospitals, but eventually the aim is to also place posters and leaflets in pharmacies, community hubs and community centres.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
