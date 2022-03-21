Four Pembrokeshire schools are partially closed today (Monday, March 21), due to staff shortages.
Two schools in Haverfordwest have a ‘partial closure’ status, with two more schools also having some pupils learning via online from home.
Haverfordwest High VC School will be partially closed today, as well as all of tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22). Year Nine learners will not be allowed into the school today, due to ‘staff illness.’
Mary Immaculate School will also be partially closed today.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Nursery and Reception will be online learning today due to staff shortages.”
Roch Community School will be partially closed, with the county council adding: “Dosbarth coch will be closed today.”
Spittal Church in Wales VC School is also partially closed, as Shrinkle Haven class is closed to pupils.
READ MORE: Improving from the last school day - Friday, March 18 - Neyland Community School has returned to a fully open status.
In reponse to recent school closures across Wales, a Welsh government spokesperson said: “We recognise that additional support is needed for learners in exam years due to the disruption of the past two years.
"WJEC have made a number of adaptations to exams and assessments in response to the disruption caused by Covid. We have announced £24m of additional support, focused on learners in exam years.
“Based on the latest information provided by local authorities, the vast majority of schools are offering full on-site provision to learners.
"Local authorities have reported that a small number of schools have moved to remote learning for some learners for a short period over the past week due to staff absences. Typically this has been for one to two days."
