CRYMYCH’S amazing Croft twins are chasing a golden double at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia.
On Sunday, Garan Croft overcame Croatia’s Noa Jezek on a split decision to seal his place in the light-middleweight final.
He now meets Ukraine's Yuriy Zakharieiev, the defending world champion, in Wednesday's 71kg showdown.
"Garan lost to him in Germany on a split last year," the boys' dad, Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft, told the Tivy-Side. "It's going to be a hell of a fight."
Garan's success came hard on the heels of Ioan's unanimous points triumph over Italy’s Giacomo Michaeli to book his passage into the 67kg welterweight final.
The twins are part of an eight-member GB team competing in this year’s championship at Porec.
The tournament comes after the 20-year-olds joined the world-class programme for boxing at the start of the year.
The Cardigan ABC duo had set out for Croatia intent on building on the success they enjoyed in their first competitive outing as members of the GB Boxing squad, when they won gold at January’s Tammer tournament in Finland.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.