Petrol prices in Pembrokeshire are still on the rise, according to the latest statistics available from PetrolPrices.

Only two fuel stations in the county (Shell Kilgetty – 157.9p and Penfro Garage – 159.9p) are offering prices of under 160p per litre of unleaded, while there were four last week.

Shell Kilgetty, however, has the highest price of premium diesel, with 195.9p per litre, 5p per litre ahead of the second most expensive station (Esso Goodwick – 190.9p).

In Pembroke Dock, Asda has increased its price of a litre of unleaded fuel by 4p to 164.7p, while the nearby Tesco has kept its price at 161.9p.

Prices at the two stations in Milford Haven have stayed the same since last week (163.9p at Texaco and 167.9p at Tesco), and it is 167.9 at the BP garage in nearby Johnston.

In the county town of Haverfordwest, the price per litre of unleaded has stayed the same at the stations at Tesco (166.9p) and Morrisons (165.9p), while the Texaco on Fishguard Road travelling north out of the town has risen to 167.9p.

Dinas Cross Service Station has also risen its price for unleaded fuel by 3p per litre to 164.9p.

Square and Compass Filling Station has 161.9p per litre of unleaded fuel, while Texaco in St Davids has the joint-highest price for unleaded, at 171.9p.

Also with 171.9p per litre of unleaded is Pentlepoir Services on Tenby Road, near to Shell Kilgetty with the cheapest.

In Tenby, prices have stayed the same, with 164.9p at Kiln Park Service Station per litre of unleaded, and 169.9p at Fiveways Garage.

Luke Bosdet, a spokesperson for the AA, said: "Pre-pandemic, the retailers would sit on lower-cost savings and wait for either Asda or Morrison to announce price cuts, and then start to bring their prices down.

"Now that that competitive thrust has largely gone, drivers and businesses in desperate need of the financial relief from lower pump prices must struggle on.

"If this price behaviour at the pump continues, the government needs to implement Northern Ireland's fuel price transparency to show drivers what savings are possible."