NICK Gale ran 80 metres to score as Narberth got back on track with a 27-8 victory away to Trebanos on Friday night.

In the first half Gale intercepted a pass and ran the length of the pitch to score in what was a harder test then the score suggests for the Otters.

The win puts Narberth back on course after their surprise loss to Ystrad Rhondda last weekend.

The Otters are sixth in the WRU Championship with five wins and four losses.

Report by Robert Lewis

On Friday night Narberth travelled to Trebanos for a rearranged league fixture and had a mixed squad of experienced players and youngsters due to Covid issues and work commitments.

Trebanos started the game well and were keeping the Otters on the defensive within their own half.

However, against the run of play, full back Nick Gale intercepted a pass close to his own line and ran a full 80 metres to score wide out.

Fly half Jonathan Rogers converted (0-7).

The home team continued to dominate play but excellent defence from the Otters kept them out.

Then from a scrum on the half way line Rogers chipped the ball over the top of the Trebanos defensive line and the ball was collected by centre Jake Jenkins who raced up field and when tackled the ball was released to young second row, Rhys Williams, who passed on to the supporting Gale who once again scored in the corner.

Rogers converted (0 -14).

Trebanos continued to attack at every opportunity but when trying to run out of defence the ball was dropped and Otters winger Josh Davies was quick to get to the ball and kick it downfield.

He regathered the ball close to the home team’s try line and was able to force his way over the line with two Trebanos defenders hanging on to him.

Rogers once again converted to stretch the Otters lead to 0-21. Before the break Rogers kicked a penalty for the visitors and Trebanos fly half Rhys Harries responded with a penalty to get their first points on the board (3-24).

Photo by Steve Thomas

Throughout the second half Trebanos continued to look dangerous with ball in hand and although managing to control the majority of possession some exceptionally strong defence from flankers Tom Curry and Richie Rees and centres Jake Jenkins and Rheon James continued to stop the home team in their tracks.

The Otters also had their chances to score in the second half but were unable to get a further try and bonus point to go with it.

Trebanos eventually managed to get over the Otters try line to peg the score back to 8-24 but Narberth completed the scoring when Rogers once again kicked a penalty near the end of the game to make the final score 8-27 to the Otters.

Next week the Otters have another away League match against second placed Bedwas which is sure to be another tough encounter.