A student is offering a £500 reward in a bid to track down a hit-and-run driver who damaged her car.
The 19-year-old had parked her white Fiat 500 in the cul-de-sac at Eastleigh Drive, Milford Haven when the damage was caused by a vehicle on the morning of Saturday March 5.
“There’s around £1,000 worth of damage, and it has completely devalued the car,” said the young woman. “Making a claim on my insurance won’t be feasible because it will just put my future premiums even higher.
“The fact that the person has driven off without even leaving a note is what makes is most upsetting.”
Residents in the area said that they heard the sound of a collision before 8.30am and a dark grey car was spotted driving away from the scene.
The impact left the little Fiat with dents, scratches and tyre marks all along one side.
The Pembrokeshire College student reported the incident to police but said they did not appear to have made progress with their investigations.
She is now offering the £500 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the identity of the person responsible, and is hoping it will encourage residents and businesses in the area to double-check any CCTV for Saturday March 5.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact 07481 901228.
