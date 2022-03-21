Sky has revealed its list of highlights coming to its channels and the streaming service NOW for April 2022.

With a variety of new and returning content named in the list, April could be a busy month of TV for Sky viewers.

Here’s the list of Sky and NOW content we’re excited to be able to watch in April.

Content coming to Sky and NOW in April

The Rising

A Sky Original that you’ll be able to watch on Sky Max and NOW from Friday April 22.

You’ll see character Neve Kelly investigate her own death after she has died. She’ll uncover secrets and re-examine her life. Crime fans might recognise that this is an adaptation of Belgian crime thriller Hotel Beau Séjour.

A League of Their Own Road Trip: From Dingle to Dover

A Sky Original you’ll be able to watch on Sky Max and NOW in April.

Well known sport stars, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, embark on yet another road trip. Guests including Romesh Ranganathan, Tyson Fury, Patrice Evra, Maisie Adam, Alan Carr, Tom Davis will join the pair taking on challenges while travelling through the British and Emerald Isles. The trip will start in Ireland.

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18 Part 2

Available to watch via Sky Witness and NOW from Wednesday April 27.

Part 1 of the 18th series saw some of Grey Sloan Memorial’s doctors in trouble after a car crash. Now Meredith Grey tries to save Dr Hamilton’s life while the doctors deal with the aftermath of the crash.

Other content coming to Sky and NOW in April and when to expect it:

Das Boot – Season 3 – A Sky Original - Sky Atlantic and NOW – Friday 15

Julia – Sky Atlantic and NOW - Tuesday 12

Italian Season on Sky Arts – Sky Arts and NOW - Tuesday 12

Weird, Wild and Wonderful – Sky Nature and NOW - Sunday 3

Music Profiles on Sky Arts – Sky Arts and NOW from Wednesday 6

Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter – Sky History and NOW – Monday 18

Africa’s Wild Roommates – Sky Nature and NOW – Sunday 10

The Art of Architecture – Series 3 – Sky Arts and NOW – Monday 11

Station 19 – Season 5, Part 2 – Sky Witness and NOW – Wednesday 20

Transplant – Season 2 - Sky Witness and NOW – Thursday 7

Abraham Lincoln – Sky History and NOW – Sunday 3

New content coming to Sky Cinema and NOW and when to expect it:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Friday 29

The Many Saints of Newark – Friday 1

Stillwater – Friday 22

Antlers – Friday 8

Boss Baby: Family Business – Saturday 9

Spirit Untamed – Saturday 2

5 new things you should know about the Sky Glass TV

The Sky Glass team has put together a list of new things you should know about your Sky Glass.

Formula 1 is now shown in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time in its history. Say “Hello Sky, Formula 1”, to access the latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1 and F1 shows.

The Audio and Music Zone uncovers sounds from Sky shows and YouTube, Disney+, Netflix and more. The Spotify app gives you your favourite music via Party Mode and adds lyrics for a singalong.

Add speaker fascias, available to buy on Amazon here. They come in different sizes and the patterns are inspired by nature including: Ocean blue, Marble, Jade plus more.

Until Friday May 13, Sky VIP Glass customers can stream Apple TV+ for free for 3 months by signing up to Sky VIP.

Sky Marketplace allows you to sign up to Disney+ straight from the Sky UI and pay for your subscription with your card details when you say “Hello Sky, Get Disney Plus”.

